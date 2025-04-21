Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci provides more than 650 Easter baskets at Golden Bunny Bash

ATLANTA — More than 650 Easter baskets were distributed to children who attended Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci’s second annual Golden Bunny Bash on Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the free event and enjoyed the Easter egg hunt, bouncy houses, games, live music and treats.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was released from prison earlier this year. He says he learned from past mistakes and hopes to use his platform to inspire others to make the right choices in life.

He also offered the kids in attendance words of encouragement.

“For all of the kids, stay in school, dream big, anything’s possible, the sky’s the limit, and always give back if you can,” YFN Lucci said.