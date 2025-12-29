Atlanta icon DJ Unk passes away at 43, his wife announces

ATLANTA — Iconic Atlanta rapper and producer Anthony Leonard Platt, known professionally as DJ Unk, has passed away at 43, his wife announced in a social media post.

“Unk -- legal name Anthony Leonard Platt -- started out in the late 1990s, eventually forming Southern Style DJs with DJ Montay and DJ Jelly, throwing parties around Georgia. Unk got signed to Big Oomp Records in 2000, along with Montay”, TMZ reports.

In a Facebook post, Platt’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt announced the news and asked the public for privacy and respect as they grieve Platt, who was a husband and a father.

Platt was best known for the platinum single “Walk It Out” from the 2006 album “Beat’n Down Yo Block!”.

The album landed on the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 in 2006 and spawned many popular remix version featuring artists like T-Pain, Jim Jones, and E-40.

The following year, the single “2 Step” from the same album was certified gold.

Big Oomp Records also made an announcement in a social media post.

In the post, Big Oomp Records said, “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever. Hit songs such as “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come.”

He also released three mixtapes in 2009 including “Itsago The Mixtape Vol. 1,″ “Smoke On,” and “ATL Off Da Chain.”

DJ Unk released several other songs, including “Hit the Dance Floor” with Baby D, “Show Out,” “Have a Toast” with Louis Rocc, “Trap It Out,” and more.