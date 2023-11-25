Atlanta rap icon Ludacris to perform before UGA-Georgia Tech football game

ATLANTA — If you are lucky enough to have a ticket to the game dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” Saturday night, you are in for a treat. Ludacris will put on a pre-game mini-concert for ticketholders on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lane. As soon as he finishes, the Georgia Tech Band will keep the festivities moving.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta. And is often found performing, and putting on shows and charity events around the metro area.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

