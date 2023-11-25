Local

Atlanta rap icon Ludacris to perform before UGA-Georgia Tech football game

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Ludacris performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images) (Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — If you are lucky enough to have a ticket to the game dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” Saturday night, you are in for a treat. Ludacris will put on a pre-game mini-concert for ticketholders on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lane. As soon as he finishes, the Georgia Tech Band will keep the festivities moving.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, grew up in metro Atlanta. And is often found performing, and putting on shows and charity events around the metro area.

As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

To learn more about the performance and other pre-game activities, click here.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!