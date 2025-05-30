Atlanta ranks among top cities in U.S. for bachelorette parties

ATLANTA — Atlanta is being recognized as one of the top destinations in the country for bachelorette parties, according to a new survey by The Liquor Bros.

The city ranked fifth overall in the national list. Researchers evaluated cities based on key party-related factors, including the number of nightclubs, average cost of drinks, and lodging options.

New Orleans claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Miami. Atlanta rounded out the top five, continuing to gain popularity as a go-to spot for pre-wedding celebrations.