Atlanta FIFA Fan Festivals ranks among most-attended in the U.S.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta ranked among the most-attended FIFA Fan Festivals in the United States during the World Cup, according to officials.

Officials said more than 500,000 people attended the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta during the FIFA World Cup.

MARTA transported more than 2.5 million riders throughout the tournament, nearly 200% higher than its average ridership, officials said.

The eight matches at Atlanta Stadium drew more than 540,000 fans, with six reaching full capacity, officials said.

Atlanta’s World Cup run concluded Wednesday when Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semifinal round, advancing to its second consecutive World Cup Final.

The World Cup also helped Atlanta hotels increase their revenue by 15%, according to Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Officials add 442,000 hotel room nights were booked across the city during the World Cup period in the city.