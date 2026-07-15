Atlanta hotels see revenue boost as World Cup host run concludes

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s time as a FIFA World Cup host city came to an end on Wednesday afternoon, and local hoteliers are taking stock of the event’s massive economic impact.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup Final for the second consecutive tournament, closing out Atlanta’s run as one of the host cities.

Officials with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau say 442,000 hotel room nights were booked across the city during the World Cup period.

While that number is down compared to the same time last year, officials say overall hotel revenue increased 15%.

Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association President Chris Hardman says the impact goes beyond hospitality numbers.

Hardman said the global exposure Atlanta received during the World Cup will help attract future visitors for years to come.

Fans from around the world visited Atlanta throughout the tournament, including events at Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival and watch parties across metro Atlanta, including in Decatur.