Atlanta ranked No. 1 for guns seized at airports in U.S. in 2024, federal officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport remains ranked at No. 1 in the U.S. for guns discovered at TSA checkpoints, according to TSA officials.

There have been 222 firearms confiscated from carry-on bags in 2024, compared to 214 at the same time a year ago.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says this can have a negative impact on everyone waiting to get through security to catch their flights.

“It can really cause a slow down. Especially in those busy parts of the morning where we are seeing exceptionally heavy volume,” Howell said.

In 2023, 451 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints by the Transportation Security Administration in Atlanta, according to TSA officials. There were 6,737 total firearms found in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints at other airports across the United States.

According to TSA, when a Transportation Security Officer intercepts a firearm during baggage check, they contact local law enforcement. Then, the passenger will be removed and the firearm will be confiscated from the checkpoint. Local law then dictates next steps, with officers either arresting the passenger or giving them a citation, officials add.

Passengers who bring guns to checkpoints can face fines with civil penalties up to $15,000 and also revoke Pre-Check eligibility for a minimum of five years, while requiring enhanced screening on future flights.

Howell said the numbers could get worse given the record travel through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.