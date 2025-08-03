Atlanta Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Bash as families prepare for first day

ATLANTA — Thousands of families gathered this weekend at Lakewood Stadium for Atlanta Public Schools’ annual Back-to-School Bash, where students received free school supplies and families celebrated the start of a new academic year.

For many parents, the event was a welcome milestone after a long summer. “The kids had a long summer break, enjoyed all the sun and trips, it’s time to go back to learning now,” said mother Sierra Williams. Fellow parent Brittany agreed, adding with a laugh, “It didn’t get here quick enough. Kids are fun, but it has been a lot.”

The district says the event helps ease the transition into the school year by providing essential resources and energizing families for the months ahead. “We’ve had a beautiful, fun-filled day of our parents coming out to get free resources,” said Jasmine Mosley with Atlanta Public Schools. “The district is supplying free school supplies.”

This year also brings new cell phone restrictions for students, changes the district is already preparing for. “I think that we will get through it with grace,” Mosley said. “We are introducing it to our students this year so that we can ensure we get through the school year and get them acclimated, so that next year when it does become law, it’s not such a shocker.”

Students in Atlanta Public Schools return to class Monday, and district officials say they’re ready for a strong start to the new school year.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story