Atlanta Public Schools to give 10% pay raise to select staff members

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is giving a significant boost in pay to some of its most essential employees. The district announced plans to increase salaries by 10% for all bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and school nurses.

In addition to the across the board raise, registered nurses will receive an extra 1% raise, and licensed practical nurses will see a 2% bump beyond the 10%.

District leaders say the raises were made possible through a re-prioritization of budgeted dollars for Fiscal Year 2026.