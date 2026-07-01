Atlanta Public Schools consider limits on classroom screen time

ATLANTA — With students out for the summer, Atlanta Public Schools leaders are considering ways to manage screen time when classes resume.

Parents and some district leaders have raised concerns about the amount of time students spend on laptops and other devices during the school day.

School board member Alfred Brooks said technology use is not going away but should be used intentionally for learning.

“The overall spirit of this policy is to make sure that the time that we do use this technology is absolutely intentional,” Brooks said.

Proposals under consideration include limiting screen time in class, banning device use during lunch and class changes, and returning to shared computer carts instead of one-to-one laptops.

Brooks plans to lead a study group to develop recommendations for a potential policy.

The district is seeking input from parents ahead of a July 16 meeting.