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Atlanta police seek suspects in deadly Fourth of July shooting

By Ashley Simmons
Suspects in deadly shooting on Pryor Street (Atlanta Police Department)
By Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with a deadly Fourth of July shooting.

According to investigators, officers responded around 1:08 p.m. on July 4 to a report of a person shot near 395 Pryor St. SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man underneath a bridge suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

Investigators said two suspects were seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Police described the female suspect as wearing a brown top, black pants, a blonde-and-black wig and black-and-white sneakers.

The male suspect was described as wearing a black T-shirt with a white graphic on the front, denim jeans, black-and-red sneakers, reflective glasses and a pink towel draped over his shoulder. Investigators said he also had a dreadlock afro hairstyle.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.



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