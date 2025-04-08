Atlanta Police seek public’s help identifying suspects in string of business thefts

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men believed to be responsible for a series of thefts at the same southwest Atlanta business.

According to investigators, the most recent incident occurred in March at a business located at 2343 Campbellton Road. Surveillance video captured three suspects stealing from the store and damaging the door as they left the scene.

Authorities with APD’s Larceny and Fraud Unit say the same group is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts at the same location in the past. Police are working to determine their identities and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.