Atlanta Police seek help solving 1999 murder of DeKalb officer’s mother

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the 1999 murder of Bridgett Lockhart, the mother of a current DeKalb County police officer.

Lockhart was found dead in her home in July 1999 with her two young children. Her daughter, Elondra Loyal, was 5 years old at the time and is now a DeKalb County police officer.

“As a child, I couldn’t comprehend why she was gone or why our lives had changed forever,” Loyal said.

Atlanta Police Lieutenant Christapher Butler says investigators have limited information in the case but are searching for a person of interest.

“Unfortunately the only information we do have is a possible name of a Janaris,” Butler said.

Police say Janaris worked as a mechanic in the Bankhead area during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Loyal says growing up without answers about her mother’s death has been difficult.

“I don’t remember much about her honestly, I was so young,” Loyal said.

She said her mother’s case played a role in her decision to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I am a police officer, and it’s a different feeling when you can help others but when you can’t get the answers for yourself it really hurts,” Loyal said.

Loyal says she remains hopeful someone can help bring answers to her family.

“My mother deserves justice. Our family deserves answers, and we are hopeful that someone somewhere can help us learn the truth,” she said.

Anyone with information about Janaris or the murder of Bridgett Lockhart is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.