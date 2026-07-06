Atlanta police seek help identifying man wanted in armed carjacking

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery and carjacking connected to an online marketplace transaction.

The incident happened July 1 at 3627 Forrest Park Road Southwest.

According to investigators, the victim met the suspect through an online marketplace and agreed to sell a computer system. The two arranged to meet in person at a designated location.

Police said that after the victim arrived, the suspect pulled out a firearm and stole the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured during the incident, and the stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspect remains outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.

ATL robbery suspect wanted by APD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.