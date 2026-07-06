Atlanta police seek help identifying 3 suspects in armed robbery near Ponce City Market

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects accused of robbing several juveniles at gunpoint near the intersection of Rankin Street Northeast and Glen Iris Drive Northeast.

Police said the robbery happened Sunday after the suspects followed the victims from the Ponce City Market area before confronting them.

Investigators said the victims were robbed of high-end Bottega Veneta sneakers valued at about $2,300 and other personal items.

Police described the suspects as males believed to be juveniles or young adults.

Atlanta Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying three male suspects Atlanta Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying three male suspects (WSBRadio)

One suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a full afro and athletic build who was wearing a black skull cap and light blue jeans and was armed with a black handgun.

A second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with afro dreads and a slim build who was wearing blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt and a Cartier watch.

The third suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with dreads and a skinny build who was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white Air Force sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers. The investigation remains ongoing.