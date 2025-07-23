Atlanta police searching for pair of armed carjackers

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are searching for a pair of armed carjackers.

It happened around midnight on July 23 when two men say they were approached by three armed men on Myrtle Street who demanded their wallets, keys, and phones then took off in the victims’ car.

The victims complied with the demands and were not physically injured.

Police canvassed the area and eventually caught up with the suspects on Lee Street.

23-year-old Ernest Jones was captured, but two other suspects were able to flee the scene on foot when they exited the car.

Officers were able to recover a replica BB gun, personal items, and stolen financial cards from his possession.

Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Theft by Taking (Felony), Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, Financial Transaction Card Theft, Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property, Driving without a License, Failure to Maintain Lane, Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Striking a Fixed Object, and Obstruction.

He was taken to Grady Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

