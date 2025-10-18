Atlanta police searching for missing 20-year-old man last seen near Lenox Square

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Police say Christopher Chapman was reported missing by his girlfriend after he was last seen near 3390 Peachtree Road NE, close to the Lenox Square food court, on October 10, 2025.

Officers responded to a report of a missing person at 3393 Peachtree Road NE around 3 p.m. on October 15.

Chapman is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons/Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.