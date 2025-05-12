Atlanta police searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are actively searching for a missing juvenile, Gingua Benson-Oneal, who was last seen on May 11, 2025, near 318 Simpson Terrace NW.

Officers responded to the location in reference to a critical missing child and have been canvassing the surrounding area in efforts to locate her. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Gingua is described as approximately 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 98 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Her mother told police there is no known reason she would have left, other than having asked earlier if she could play in the rain.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit immediately.

This is a developing story.