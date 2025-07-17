Atlanta police searching for 16-year-old murder suspect; say parents may be interfering

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month. They say the teen’s parents may be attempting to hinder his arrest.

The teenager is accused of involvement in the June 17 shooting death of a man on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators have released images of the suspect’s parents but have not announced any charges against them at this time.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.