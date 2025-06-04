Atlanta police search for suspects after father dies trying to protect his family and truck

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta family wants justice for the death of a father who died trying to protect his family.

The family of Javon Brown held a press conference with Atlanta police on Wednesday afternoon asking for the public’s help to find the suspects who attacked him back in January.

On the morning of January 17 around 4:35 a.m., officers were called to 1870 King Georgia Ln SW responding to a person down call. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male just inside the door of his home.

Atlanta police say that unidentified intruders broke into Brown’s truck and when he went outside to try and stop them, they opened fire on him but missed.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident of the attempted robberly triggered a medical issue which resulted in Brown’s death.

Brown’s widow, Tasha Brown insists that someone knows something. “I just want to plead with you, to come forward. Whatever you know, whatever you think you know, however insignificant you think it might be.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.