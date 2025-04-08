Atlanta Police search for suspect after home invasion at student housing complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment while she slept and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash.

The incident occurred on March 11 at an apartment complex located at 112 Courtland Street, known as One12 Courtland, which operates as student housing in the downtown area. Officers responded around 4 p.m. after the resident reported the burglary.

According to investigators, the woman told police she was asleep when an unknown man entered her unit. The suspect reportedly stole her backpack and a jar containing approximately $600 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim was able to provide surveillance footage, which captured images of the suspect. Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is currently reviewing that footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the break-in is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Anyone who comes forward with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for details leading to an arrest.