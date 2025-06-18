Atlanta police search for 2 connected to shooting that left teen injured

ATLANTA — Police need the public’s help in finding and arresting two people wanted in connection to a shooting in northwest Atlanta last week.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Westmoreland Circle after reports of a shooting around 5:11 p.m. on June 11.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police released surveillance photos of two people who they believe are connected to the shooting. One of the surveillance photos shows a male wearing blue jeans, a blue and black hoodie and dark colored sneakers with a face mask. Another shows a male wearing black pants and a light colored t-shirt.

The investigation remains on going at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.