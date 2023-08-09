Multiple people involved in shooting incident in parking garage at Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say multiple people were involved in a shooting at a parking garage at Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:17 p.m. Police said there was no active shooter and so far, there are no reports of injuries.

Officers said they discovered multiple vehicles damaged by gunfire in the parking garage.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. One person has been detained. Police are still investigating.

Officers are actively canvassing the area to find any other individuals who may have been involved. Police said the investigation revealed the shooting involved multiple people who know each other.

Georgia State University is advising students to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.



