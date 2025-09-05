Local

Atlanta police report indicates former Mastodon guitarist was at fault in deadly crash

2015 Rock in Rio - Day 05 RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 25: Brent Hinds from Mastodon performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images) (Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police report indicates that former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds was at fault in the accident that resulted in his death last month.

The 51-year-old Hinds was driving his Harley Davidson at speeds exceeding 60 miles an hour when his motorcycle collided with a BMW SUV making a left turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

Initial reports suggested the woman driving the BMW failed to yield, but the report shows the rate of travel by Hinds was the primary factor in the accident.

The posted speed limit at the intersection is 35 mph.

Hinds suffered trauma to his head and torso. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

