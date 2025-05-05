Atlanta police plea for help to solve double homicide cold case

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police and grieving relatives plead for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder which happened a week before Christmas of 2021.

Homicide Detective Jarion Shephard says the killer lay in wait for two hours outside of 46-year-old Stanley Pratt’s Tuskegee Street apartment on December 18, 2021.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. when Pratt stepped outside for a smoke.

Pratt was shot in the face outside, and home security video shows he ran into the bedroom, and the shooter followed killing Pratt. The shooter then turned the gun on Pratt’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Centeria Fields, with her son on the sofa just a few feet away.

Shephard says the shooter was in Pratt’s circle, but they need a tip to ID him.