Local

Atlanta police plea for help to solve double homicide cold case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Double killing Atlanta 2021 Tuskegee Street
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police and grieving relatives plead for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder which happened a week before Christmas of 2021.

Homicide Detective Jarion Shephard says the killer lay in wait for two hours outside of 46-year-old Stanley Pratt’s Tuskegee Street apartment on December 18, 2021.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. when Pratt stepped outside for a smoke.

Pratt was shot in the face outside, and home security video shows he ran into the bedroom, and the shooter followed killing Pratt. The shooter then turned the gun on Pratt’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Centeria Fields, with her son on the sofa just a few feet away.

Shephard says the shooter was in Pratt’s circle, but they need a tip to ID him.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!