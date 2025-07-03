Atlanta police outline holiday security plan for Peachtree Road Race and World Cup events

ATLANTA — With tens of thousands of people expected in the city for the Fourth of July holiday, Atlanta Police have announced their plans to keep crowds safe during two of the weekend’s largest events: the AJC Peachtree Road Race and a FIFA Club World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Deputy Chief Kelly Collier says safety measures for the 10K race include deploying hundreds of vehicle barriers along the course to prevent any chance of a vehicle incursion. “We’re deploying hundreds of vehicle barriers throughout the racetrack,” Collier said.

APD is also placing officers within the event in an unexpected way; undercover officers will be running in the race. “Officers in the actual race,” Collier added, highlighting the department’s multi-layered approach to security.

Inside a central command center, officers will monitor nearly 5,000 security cameras across the city. The department will also utilize helicopters and drones to maintain aerial surveillance throughout the weekend.

Police say similar security measures will be in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where World Cup action is expected to draw large crowds for Saturday’s Club World Cup semifinal match.

The department is urging everyone attending events to stay aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

