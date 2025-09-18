Atlanta police officer on administrative leave after being arrested for animal cruelty

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest on animal cruelty charges in Douglasville.

Authorities in Douglasville arrested Officer Zabria Bridges in mid-August after conducting a welfare check at an apartment on Riverside Parkway.

The investigation revealed evidence of intentional abuse and torture of animals, leading to the charges against Bridges.

The Atlanta Police Department say Bridges is on administrative leave while the case is ongoing.