Local

Atlanta police officer on administrative leave after being arrested for animal cruelty

By WSB Radio News Staff
Zabria Bridges APD officer charged with animal cruelty (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest on animal cruelty charges in Douglasville.

Authorities in Douglasville arrested Officer Zabria Bridges in mid-August after conducting a welfare check at an apartment on Riverside Parkway.

The investigation revealed evidence of intentional abuse and torture of animals, leading to the charges against Bridges.

The Atlanta Police Department say Bridges is on administrative leave while the case is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!