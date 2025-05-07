Local

Atlanta police looking for man who robbed woman at knifepoint on the Beltline

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint on the Westside Trail of the Beltline.

It happened last month in the area of Langhorn Street and Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The victim says the man stole her purse and ran away. The woman told police she did sustain injuries, but did not require medical assistance.

This is an active investigation and are asking the public for help.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Anonymous tipsters can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

