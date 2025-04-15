Atlanta police seek help identifying suspect in phone theft during water sale

ATLANTA, GA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown male suspect who on April 9, stole a victim’s phone while selling water at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Interstate 285.

The victim told police that while her vehicle was stopped at the intersection, a group of young males offered to sell her water. When the victim offered to buy a bottle of water using cash, one of the males advised he only accepted payment via “cash app.”

When the victim pulled out her phone to pay using cash app, the male suspect snatched her phone and fled the scene. Investigators don’t know the suspect’s name or age.

The Atlanta Police Department would like to urge citizens to be careful while making digital transactions on electronic devices with unknown persons.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.