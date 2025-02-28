Atlanta police issuing BOLO for man who stole money from ATM and vehicle

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who stole a large amount of money from a pair of security guards servicing an ATM, and their vehicle, on February 26.

The two security guards who were servicing an ATM at 101 Marietta Street, in northwest Atlanta, when they had their white GMC Acadia broken into.

A preliminary investigation indicates a large sum of cash was stolen and now police are searching for the car and the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, about 6′1″ with a slim build. He was wearing a gray or light green hoodie, light colored blue jeans, and possibly black shoes.

He could be driving around in the stolen Acadia.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, the vehicle, or the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).