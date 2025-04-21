Local

Atlanta police investigating triple shooting on Morris Street

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Morris Street.

According to authorities, three men were shot by someone firing from a moving vehicle while they were standing on the street. All three victims were transported to the hospital and were reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and no suspects have been identified. Police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

