Atlanta police investigating double shooting in Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have launched an investigation after two men were shot late Sunday night in the city’s Bankhead neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Paines Avenue NW, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say both victims were conscious when transported to the hospital. Their current conditions have not been released.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information or potential charges have been disclosed. Police have not yet identified either of the individuals involved.

A portion of Paines Avenue was taped off as investigators worked overnight to gather evidence. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.