Atlanta police investigate shooting that injured 19-year-old

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, officers responded around 1:49 a.m. to reports of a person shot at 356 James P. Brawley Drive NW. When they arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Officers later located the victim at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said the young man was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

