Atlanta Police Foundation renovates notorious drug house, sells it to police officer

ATLANTA — What was once a notorious drug house in Atlanta is now a newly renovated home that will soon be owned by an Atlanta police officer who works in that community.

The house at 730 Dill Avenue was once a center of violent crime, including a stabbing and a killing.

Police said there were numerous community complaints about the house, leading to nine search warrants for illegal drug activity.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office ultimately seized the property after a three-day trial.

The house was sold to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which renovated the home as a part of their Secure Neighborhoods program.

The program aims to “strengthen communities by providing officers with affordable housing options in the city they protect and fostering closer relationships between law enforcement and the public.”