Atlanta Police Foundation offering $10K signing bonuses for experienced police officer applicants

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car
Atlanta Police Department new car Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Police Foundation is offering new $10k signing bonuses for experienced police officers who join the city’s police force.

Director of Officer Support Programs Curtislene Bass says it’s part of their efforts to boost the department’s ranks ahead of big events like next year’s World Cup.

“We want to be fully staffed with capable, experienced officers before the world arrives here next year” Bass says.

The program is part of the foundation’s Build the Force initiative to attract experienced officers, improve officer retention, and boost public safety.

Bass says officers who decide to move within city limits can also qualify for extra incentives, like housing assistance and other support.

She says the bonuses are privately funded by donors and Atlanta’s business community.

