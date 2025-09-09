Atlanta Police Department to break ground on new $19M Zone 4 precinct

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is preparing to break ground on a new Zone 4 main precinct in southwest Atlanta.

The new facility will be built on Cascade Circle Southwest and will serve several neighborhoods, including Adamsville, Camp Creek Marketplace, Venetian Hills, and the West End.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta City Council approved nearly $19 million to fund the project, which will replace the current precinct located at John A. White Park.

City officials say construction is expected to take at least a year.