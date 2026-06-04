Atlanta Police Department adds two new K-9 officers to force

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has welcomed two new K-9 officers to its force as the city prepares for a busy summer season.

APD announced that K-9 Kali and K-9 Baki, along with their handlers, Officer Speller and Officer Watson, have completed a rigorous K-9 certification program and are now ready to serve the city.

Police say the dogs will assist with detection and support patrol operations.

In announcing the additions, the department said K-9 Kali and K-9 Baki bring focus, drive, and enthusiasm to the force.

The new K-9 teams join the department as Atlanta prepares for an increase in visitors this summer.

APD also shared a photo from the swearing-in ceremony showing K-9 Kali giving Chief Darin Schierbaum a hug.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.