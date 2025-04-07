Atlanta police athletic league collecting prom clothes for students in need

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Athletic League is collecting prom clothes donations to help students in need.

The Atlanta Police Department is collecting donations for new or gently used prom dresses, cocktail dresses, evening gowns, tuxedos, suits, shoes and other accessories for those who can’t afford to buy them.

In 2024, Atlanta police collected 600 gowns and suits for prom for those in need. So far in 2025, only 60 have been collected.

“The Atlanta Police Athletic League is asking people to look in their closets and see if there’s anything they can donate to make this year truly special for these kids,” Atlanta police said.

Police officials said all attire must be in good condition and cleaned before dropping it off.

The drop off locations are the Atlanta Police Department Headquarters on 226 Peachtree St. or Atlanta City Hall located at 55 Trinity Ave.