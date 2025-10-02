Local

Atlanta police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing several businesses in Midtown

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of vandalizing several midtown businesses.

Darryn Sims was arrested Thursday morning after officers spotted him throwing bricks through the window of a business on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

He matched the description of the man blamed for a report of vandalism the day before. Victims from the Wells Fargo incident confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Sims is facing multiple charges of criminal damage to property.

He is being held at the the Fulton County jail.

The investigation remains active.

