Atlanta police arrest another fugitive on city’s most wanted list

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested another person on the city’s most wanted list, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police, along with U.S. Marshals and Clayton County SWAT arrested 21-year-old Dion’tre Stover.

Stover was wanted for his involvement in a fatal shooting on June 4, 2023. Police say he is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in front of a furniture store on at 2065 Main St NW.

The case placed Stover on the city’s top 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Officers say Stover and the victim got into an altercation that led to the victim being shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stover’s capture marks the second arrest of a person on the city’s top 10 most wanted list in seven days.