Atlanta Pastor Jamal Bryant launches boycott against Dollar General

ATLANTA — Pastor Jamal Bryant is calling for a nationwide boycott of Dollar General stores, urging the retailer to do more than just operate in underserved communities, but to invest in them as well.

Pastor Bryant explained that this latest boycott effort is a follow-up to his recent campaign against Target. However, he says this time the approach will be different.

“We chose Dollar General because, quite frankly, they’re three times larger than Target and Walmart combined, and have never given to any organization within the Black community,” Bryant said.

Rather than encouraging people to avoid stores altogether, Bryant is asking supporters to take action online by calling, emailing, and posting on social media, especially in urban areas. He emphasized that in many rural communities, Dollar General is the only retail option for miles.

“For those communities where that is their only option, we don’t want to cause further damage,” Bryant said. “But in urban areas, we’re asking them to stay away and for everybody to call and to email and to use social media just as we did with Target.”

Bryant says the goal is not to drive Dollar General out of communities, but to push the company to become a meaningful partner within them.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story