Atlanta officials point to heat as contributing factor in weekend violence

ATLANTA — Atlanta hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, and officials say the extreme heat may be playing a role in a recent wave of violence across the city.

Following a string of weekend shootings, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens acknowledged the seasonal spike in crime, stating, “We know that summer months often bring some of the most challenging times, when it comes to crime and gun violence in our communities.”

While every case is different, experts say there’s long been a documented connection between extreme heat and spikes in violence. Dr. Thaddeus Johnson, a criminology professor at Georgia State University, explained that heat often acts as a trigger that amplifies other factors already in play.

“It’s the confluence of it,” Johnson said. “The heat serves as the domino that kind of makes all the other pins fall.”

Johnson added that summer weather typically brings more people outside, especially in dense urban areas creating more opportunities for conflict. “You throw heat in there, the irritability, more people outside, alcohol and illicit substances, untrained people with firearms, that’s why you can see events like we saw this weekend in Atlanta,” he said.

While city officials monitor rising temperatures and tensions, Johnson emphasized that long-term solutions like violence prevention programs and increased police resources are key to reducing incidents.

Despite this week’s increase in violent and property crimes, Atlanta police report that overall crime is still down 9% year-to-date.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story