Atlanta music icon Rico Wade to be honored with monument in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Atlanta music icon Rico Wade will soon be honored with a monument in East Point.

Wade, who died on April 13, was one of the leaders of the Dungeon Family and a member of the group Organized Noize, is credited with helping to launch the careers of OutKast, Goodie Mob, T.I. and more.

Wade is known for his prominence in the Southern Hip Hop music industry, in which he is considered to be an architect of the genre.

His death shook many of the lives he impacted in the Atlanta area

The unveiling of the monument invitation only, according to an Instagram post from Producer and “Organized Noize” member “Sleepy” Brown.

The ceremony to unveil the monument will be held on November 7.