Atlanta mom goes viral on TikTok for saying she punched a nurse while giving birth

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mother and podcast host has gone viral for a controversial TikTok in which she claims to have punched a nurse assisting her while giving birth.

Jeena Wilder is one of the co-hosts of the “Hey There Parenthood” podcast and identifies herself as an Atlanta resident on Instagram.

In a TikTok video posted on Feb. 2, Wilder tells the story on the podcast of a nurse who “really disrespected my boundaries” while she was in labor. Since then, the video has gotten more than 1.5 million views.

She says that when she is in severe pain from contractions, she does not like to be touched or spoken to, a point she says she and her husband both pointed out to hospital staff.

Wilder describes that when she was reaching the point where she no longer likes to be touched or talked to, her husband alerted staff, but says that one nurse did not listen.

“She’s like, ‘I need to check heart rate,’” Wilder says the nurse told them. “Nothing was wrong, birth was going great.”

She says that the nurse went ahead with checking her heart rate.

“[She] ended up touching me and I punched her,” Wilder says in the video. “After I had given birth, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I felt so bad, but she was angry at me.”

@heythereparenthood Jeena shares an experience she had where the nurse did not expect her boundaries during labor. How do you establish boundaries with nurses and providers during labor? How can you ensure those boundaries are respected? #BlackMothers #Labor #HeyThereParenthood #Boundaries ♬ original sound - HeyThereParenthood

One of Wilder’s co-hosts goes on to say that the nurse was “out of control” for “physically touching you after you’ve said no.”

The video gained negative criticism of Wilder, saying that she was out of line.

“How are you not supposed to give birth in the hospital without being talked to and touched?” one user commented.

“I’m sure that if something happened to mom or baby because they didn’t check, they’d also sue,” another said.

Earlier this week, Wilder posted another video on TikTok saying that she wished she hadn’t punched the nurse.

“I also wish that after telling her I didn’t want to be touched...that she would have listened to me,” she says.

@heythereparenthood Replying to @Burlington Cheesecoat Factory Comply: She was just doing her job. If Jeena had just listened, nothing bad would have happened. Black women are always put at the bottom of the barrel. We are sexualized, our bodies disrespected, our bodies experimented on, our babies killed. Can someone let me know how many times I needed to say no before the nurse should have listened? I want to know the magic number. Before the birth of my baby, I took the time to make sure I educated myself. I took classes and learned about my rights. I learned what I could or could not say no to in the hospital. It was during these classes that I learned what had happened to me months prior was wrong. So I learned how to advocate for myself and put trusted people in that room to advocate for me too. I said no. Multiple times. My husband said no. My midwife said no. That nurse violated my rights. It doesn’t matter if she was trying to help me. Are you saying as a nurse, if your patient says no, you proceed without a court order? Because commenting below this post means you would. No means no. If you are a woman, but especially a Black woman in America, be careful. It seems that we are losing rights, and if you say no, I have a feeling they will make sure you comply. You knew EXACTLY what you were doing by leaving out crucial context from MY story, which isn't surprising, since this isn't the first time I've had a nurse ignore my words. I don’t think my actions are right, but I do not feel I was the only one in the wrong. If you’re wanting the full context of what happened, you can watch the episode where I fully explain what happened. ♬ original sound - HeyThereParenthood

“Nurses are telling me that I can’t justify my reasons for hitting her, but are blindly justifying her actions towards me,” Wilder said.

While many have criticized Wilder, others have shown their support.

“You were super traumatized. That is not fun. I’m sorry you had this happen. Not fair,” one person commented.

“I’m on your side, I’ve dealt with nurses that don’t actively listen to their patients and it’s infuriating!” another wrote.



