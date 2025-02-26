Atlanta mayor highlights achievements at State of the City address, possible re-election

ATLANTA — With re-election upcoming this November, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivered his annual State of the City address, highlighting his administration’s accomplishments while setting the stage for a second term.

Dickens took credit for reducing homelessness and crime, while also emphasizing progress in increasing affordable housing and improving downtown areas. “The state of our city is strong,” he declared, underscoring his administration’s efforts to enhance public safety and infrastructure.

One of the most pressing issues facing the city has been the recent wave of water pipe breaks, which left thousands without water. Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Dickens addressed the crisis head on. “This is a system that we inherited, but now it’s our responsibility to start fixing it,” he stated, signaling a commitment to improving the city’s aging infrastructure.

As Dickens tees up his re-election campaign, no challengers have formally entered the race.

With his record in the spotlight, Dickens will likely continue to champion his administration’s achievements while addressing the city’s ongoing challenges in the months leading up to the election.