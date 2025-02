ATLANTA — The mayor of Atlanta and several city council members are set to receive a significant pay increase beginning in 2026.

The Atlanta city council has unanimously voted to approve the raises for its own members for the first time in five years.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to receive a pay increase of $35,000 which will bring his annual salary to $236,000.

City council members will receive a raise of more than 35 percent up to nearly $100,000 annually.