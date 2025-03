ATLANTA, GA — Mayor Andre Dickens officially launched his re-election campaign in a news conference on Tuesday morning. He detailed his administration’s accomplishments over the past three and a half years and offer a vision for his second term.

Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Ambassador Andrew Young and late former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter attended.

Dickens is the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

He assumed office on January 3, 2022 after his predecessor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.