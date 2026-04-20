Atlanta man convicted of abusing minors while serving in U.S. Army

ATLANTA — A federal jury has convicted an Atlanta man of abusing minors while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, according to prosecutors.

Adam Schleuter was found guilty of physically, emotionally and sexually abusing two victims while enlisted from 2009 to 2013, officials said.

The alleged abuse occurred while Schleuter was stationed overseas, according to prosecutors.

One victim testified that Schleuter pushed him through a second-story window and dangled him above the ground when he was 8 years old, officials said.

Investigators said Schleuter also threatened to harm and kill witnesses.

Officials said the case involved multiple instances of abuse over several years.

Schleuter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July.