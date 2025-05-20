Local

Atlanta man charged with running Covid-19 PPP loan scam

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel
Man charged with multiple felony charges FILE PHOTO: Atlanta man charged with running PPP scam (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta man is facing multiple felony charges including bank fraud and money laundering.

37-year-old Ian Patrick Jackson has been arrested and charged with running schemes to fraudulently obtain over $3 million in pandemic relief funds.

Federal prosecutors allege Jackson conspired with another Atlanta man to recruit at least nine business owners to submit fraudulent paycheck protection program (PPP) loan applications.

The applications allegedly included fake tax documents and falsely claimed each business had 16 employees after getting the money.

The business owners reportedly wrote “payroll” checks to individuals who did not work for them. Jackson received a kickback.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!