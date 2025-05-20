Atlanta man charged with running Covid-19 PPP loan scam

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta man is facing multiple felony charges including bank fraud and money laundering.

37-year-old Ian Patrick Jackson has been arrested and charged with running schemes to fraudulently obtain over $3 million in pandemic relief funds.

Federal prosecutors allege Jackson conspired with another Atlanta man to recruit at least nine business owners to submit fraudulent paycheck protection program (PPP) loan applications.

The applications allegedly included fake tax documents and falsely claimed each business had 16 employees after getting the money.

The business owners reportedly wrote “payroll” checks to individuals who did not work for them. Jackson received a kickback.