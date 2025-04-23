Local

Atlanta man accused of grooming child online faces 16 felony charges

By WSB Radio News Staff and Veronica Waters
Handcuffs Ali Shahmirzadi, 48, traveled to Hall County to have sex with an individual he thought was a female juvenile under the age of 16. (BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HALL COUNTY, GA — A 48-year-old Atlanta man is behind bars in Hall County, accused of sexually grooming a child and attempting to meet the minor for sex.

Ali Shahmirzadi was arrested after allegedly traveling to the area of Mundy Mill Road with the intent to have sex with someone he believed was a girl under the age of 16, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say Shahmirzadi spent the past two months communicating with the minor, sending pornographic videos and photos, and detailing explicit sexual acts he wanted to perform. Authorities say his online messages were part of an attempt to establish an illegal relationship with the child.

Shahmirzadi was taken into custody and booked into the Hall County Jail. He is facing 16 felony charges, including 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of grooming a child for indecent purposes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Veronica Waters

Veronica Waters

News Anchor and Reporter

